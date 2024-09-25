Police arrest suspect in deadly street racing crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect accused of causing a deadly crash while street racing in northwest Albuquerque.

On Aug. 18, officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to a reported two-vehicle crash at Central Avenue and 47th Street. Two people were helped out of a black truck while another person was still pinned in a black sedan.

The black truck was street racing another vehicle eastbound on Central. Then, the black truck lost control and went into the westbound lanes, crashing head-on into the black sedan.

The driver of the black sedan was pronounced dead at the scene after crews lifted the truck off of the sedan. Medics took the two men in the black truck to the hospital.

Investigators say they obtained video footage from the Real Time Crime Center and multiple nearby businesses, all showing what happened.

Police identified the driver as Edgar Silva, who suffered serious injuries. They booked Silva into custody Tuesday on charges of homicide by vehicle and reckless driving.

Investigators are waiting for test results to determine if alcohol use contributed to the crash.