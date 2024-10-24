Police arrest suspect in murder near Eubank and I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police arrested a suspect accused of killing a 33-year-old man last week in the area of Eubank and Copper, just south of I-40.

Jamaal Davis, 44, is accused of kidnapping Daniel Brown and then shooting him as he ran across Eubank Boulevard. It happened Oct. 14, just before 11 p.m.

According to police, homicide detectives collected surveillance video of the shooting. They say they also also obtained video of Davis armed with a handgun and walking with Brown before the shooting.

Detectives worked with officers and identified Davis as the suspect Monday. A day later, officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle and say they recognized the passenger as Davis.

Officers reached out to detectives after identifying Davis. He allegedly had a firearm with an extended magazine that matched the firearm used during the homicide.

After interviewing Davis, police arrested him on an open count of murder, tampering with evidence, unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon, conspiracy and kidnapping. He is now in the Metro Detention Center.

