Police arrest teen, seek others for deadly shooting, attempted auto theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested a Rio Rancho teen accused of shooting and killing a man while allegedly trying to break into his truck.

On Thursday, police arrested 16-year-old Jeremy Jones. Jones is accused of shooting and killing 37-year-old Christopher Sanchez in front of his home Tuesday in the 2600 block of Adams St. NE.

Around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, officers found a man shot and killed while responding to a call about a shooting in the area, just north of Menaul and east of Carlisle.

Witnesses reportedly told police that the man exited his home and interrupted a group of people trying to steal his truck. Someone shot and killed the man during the interaction.

New Mexico State Police SWAT officers arrested Jones in Rio Rancho. He spoke with police after his arrest and allegedly admitted to his involvement in the theft and shooting.

Police are still looking for the other suspects involved in this. They are asking for assistance in finding a white or silver, 2008-12 Ford Escape.

Call APD at 505-242-2677 (COPS) or Crime Stoppers at 505-843-7867 (STOP) if you have any information.

Jones is in the Juvenile Detention Center. He faces charges of murder, aggravated burglary and criminal damage to property over $1,000, as well as conspiracy charges for each.

