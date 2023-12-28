Police: Car crashes into home, leaving 2 critically injured

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police and fire crews are in a northeast Albuquerque neighborhood where a car crashed into a home Thursday.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 10900 block of Mahlon Ave. NE, about three blocks north of Morris and Constitution.

Two people are hospitalized in critical condition, police say.

According to AFR, crews extracted the driver of the vehicle and took them to the hospital. They also had to lift the vehicle off of a person, who was then taken to the hospital as well.

AFR is now working to stabilize the home before moving the vehicle. APD is leading the investigation.

We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.