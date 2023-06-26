APD evacuates Century Rio 24 after reports of a shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police evacuated the Century Rio movie theater after receiving reports of a shooting Sunday. Two people were reportedly injured.
Police say the shooting happened inside the Century Rio at 400 Pan American Freeway in NE Albuquerque.
According to APD, there are no other reports of gunshots and there is no threat in the theater.
Officials say officers are searching for an offender.
The scene is still active.
Details are limited. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.
Officers are responding to reports of shots fired at the Century Rio movie theater at 4901 Pan American freeway in Northeast Albuquerque.
The theater is being evacuated. The scene is very active as first-responders are arriving on scene.
— APD Breaking News (@APD_PIO) June 26, 2023