Police: Explosive device found at Deming probation office

DEMING, N.M. — Police say they found an explosive device at the probation office in Deming, prompting authorities to respond Monday morning.

Deming police advised of a second device possibly in the area. New Mexico State Police issued an advisory on social media, asking people to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Public schools are also implementing heightened security measures.

