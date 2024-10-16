Police: Hit-and-run crash injures woman and 2 children

SANTA FE, N.M. — Police are looking for an information on a crash that left two children injured and a woman critically injured Tuesday in Santa Fe.

Around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, dispatch received a call about a hit-and-run crash involving a person on Paseo de Nopal.

Santa Fe County deputies arrived and found three people had been struck by a vehicle. They identified them as an 8-year-old, a 12-year-old, and a 40-year-old woman.

Medics took the children to Christus St. Vincent Hospital with minor injuries. Doctors later released them. They also took the woman to the hospital. She is still there in critical condition.

Police tracked down the suspect vehicle in the case. However, they’re still looking for information regarding the crash for this case.

If you have any information, call the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office at their non-emergency line, 505-428-3720.