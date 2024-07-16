Police investigate after finding man dead in northwest Albuquerque

Police have launched an investigation at residence in northwest Albuquerque where they say a man was found dead Tuesday morning.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have launched an investigation at residence in northwest Albuquerque where a man was found dead Tuesday morning.

Albuquerque police officers responded around 9 a.m. Tuesday to a residence in the 400 block of 63rd St. N.W., near Coors and Bluewater, about a man who may have died there.

Officers found him when they arrived. Then, rescue personnel arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives are now investigating.