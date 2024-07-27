Police investigate confrontation and deadly shooting near UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting that began as a confrontation Friday night near UNM.

Officers in the University Area Command responded to the shooting around 8:10 p.m. Friday at Hannett Avenue and Girard Boulevard. They found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Medics took the person to the hospital where he died overnight from his wounds.

Detectives investigating the scene learned the driver of a vehicle and a man confronted each other. The confrontation escalated to where the driver allegedly shot the man. The driver gave first aid after this happened and stayed on-scene to talk with detectives.

Detectives did release the driver. However, they’re still investigating and are working with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office to see if they’ll file charges.