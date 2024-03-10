Police investigate deadly shooting in SE Albuquerque

Officers in the Southeast Area Command responded shortly after 5 a.m. today to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Valencia Dr., S.E., between Anderson Ave. and Ross Ave.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police responded to a shooting in southeast Albuquerque early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Valencia Drive SE, between Anderson and Ross.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who was declared dead.

Homicide detectives are starting an investigation. No suspects are in custody.

