Police investigate fatal shooting in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday near Zuni and Ortiz Drive SE.

According to APD, officers responded to the shooting shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. A woman was shot and taken to a local hospital to be treated, but she died as a result of the wound.

Police say an update will be released when more information is available.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.