Police investigate shooting death in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a shooting death that reportedly happened Wednesday morning in northeast Albuquerque.

Around 11 a.m., Albuquerque police officers responded to the 3200 block of Tulane Drive, near Carlisle and Candelaria. The call was regarding reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a person with gunshot wounds. Paramedics took them to the hospital.

Then, as officers cleared the residence, they found another person with an apparent gunshot wound. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident.

