Police investigate suspicious death in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homicide detectives are investigating what is described as a suspicious death overnight in northeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police responded Wednesday evening to a home in the area of Wyoming and Aztec, between Comanche and Candelaria. Someone called them saying they found a man found dead in the garage. When police arrived, they confirmed that someone died there.

“Due to evidence at the scene, this is being investigated as a suspicious death and the Homicide Unit was called out,” police said in a news release issued overnight.

Details are limited. We’ll have updates on KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News as we learn more.