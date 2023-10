ALBUQUERQUE, N.M — Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting in the southeast part of the city.

According to APD, officers responded around 9 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting at Wesmeco Drive SE.

Upon arrival, police found a person with a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures the person died.

