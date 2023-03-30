APD: Suspect in custody following police shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police have launched an investigation in the northwest part of the city Wednesday.

Police say officers first responded to the 4600 block of Glendale Pl NW regarding a domestic disturbance call.

Police said the situation is ongoing, with officers on scene, but one person has been taken into custody.

Officials say no one received any gunshot injuries but this is also “considered an officer-involved shooting.”

Details are limited at this time. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.