Police: Man dead after shooting in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead overnight in northeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police officers responded to a call just after 10 p.m. Tuesday about a person shot in the 3000 block of Aliso Drive. That is just east of Candelaria and Carlisle.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. First responders took him to the hospital where he later died.

