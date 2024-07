ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal stabbing that they say happened overnight in the southeastern part of the city.

Officers responded to a 911 call made at 1:15 a.m. Friday about a man who appeared to be dead near a bus stop. Rescue personnel arrived and found the man dead.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking you to call 242-COPS if you have any information.