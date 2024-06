ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday night in southeast Albuquerque.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting in the area of Central and Wyoming. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

First responders tried life-saving measures before taking the man to the hospital. He later died at the hospital from his wounds.

An investigation is ongoing.