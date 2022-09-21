Police: Man shot, killed overnight in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. — Police are looking for a suspect who they say shot and killed a man overnight in Clovis.

Clovis police say the shooting happened at a home in the 300 block of Missouri Street. They learned about the shooting after Plains Regional Medical Center called 911 about a man in the emergency room with gunshot wounds. The man then died from his wounds.

The man was identified as 48-year-old Joe Suniga.

Police are continuing to investigate this suspected homicide. If you have any information about it, contact Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921, Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000 or by submitting a tip on the Clovis PD website.