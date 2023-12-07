1 injured following police shooting in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officers shot someone Thursday afternoon at the Sun Pointe Park Apartments near Montgomery and Morningside.

According to APD, no officers were injured, and detectives are arriving at the scene.

No additional information is available at this time.

APD officers were involved in a shooting this afternoon at the Sunset Point Apartments. One person was shot. No officers were injured. Detectives are arriving at the scene. Additional information will be released when it is available. pic.twitter.com/08DRwH4G0s — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) December 8, 2023