1 injured following police shooting in NE Albuquerque

By KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officers shot someone Thursday afternoon at the Sun Pointe Park Apartments near Montgomery and Morningside.

According to APD, no officers were injured, and detectives are arriving at the scene.

No additional information is available at this time.

