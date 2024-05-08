Police releases details on shooting at Walmart in NE Albuquerque

Police confirmed a shooting left one person wounded Monday night at the Walmart on Academy and Wyoming in northeast Albuquerque.

The victim of the shooting is now in U.S. Marshal Service custody on an outstanding warrant. Meanwhile, officials booked the suspect in the shooting into the Juvenile Detention Center.

The shooting happened before 10 p.m. Monday. Video showed police put crime scene tape in front of the doors.

No word on who the two people implicated in the shooting are.