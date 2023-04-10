Police respond to Tamaya Resort, nearby businesses under lockdown

SANTA ANA PUEBLO, N.M. — Guests at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort have been told to stay inside their rooms.

The Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel and Twin Warriors Golf Club nearby are also on lockdown.

Authorities say they initially responded to a call about an active shooter. They are still investigating, but there are no reported injuries.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.

KOB 4 has a crew on the way to the resort.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.