Police: Road rage incident leaves 1 wounded, dog dead in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe police are looking for a man who they say shot a woman and her dog, leaving her wounded and her dog dead.

Officers responded Tuesday evening to a call on the 1100 block of Hickox Street, reporting a woman had been shot. They arrived and found her dog had also been shot.

Officers spoke to the victim who reportedly said the road rang incident started on Alto Street. The suspect vehicle was described as a white Toyota Corolla or Camry. Police were told that a passenger exited that vehicle and pointed a firearm at the victim, then followed her on foot.

The victim said she tried driving away slowly to get a description of the suspect before calling police. Then, the victim said she heard gunshots.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital. She was later released. However, her dog succumbed to injuries sustained during the incident.

Detectives are actively investigating this case. If you have information, Santa Fe police want you to reach out to them at 505 428-3710 or Detective Jill Feaster at 505 955-5281.