New Mexico State Police search for armed Colorado man

PECOS, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are searching for an armed suspect in San Miguel County. Police say Aurelio Carrasco was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Police said Carrasco is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If seen, call 911.

According to State Police, officers in Pecos were approached by a man who said he and his wife were at the Griego’s gas station on State Road 50.

“A man in a black Dodge pickup truck pulling a white trailer exposed his genitals to them and presented a firearm,” said State Police spokesman Ray Wilson.

Officers arrived at the gas station and saw Carrasco, who is from Brighton, Colorado, in the truck. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but he fled south on State Road 50 and a pursuit began.

Police said Carrasco crashed into three vehicles along State Road 50 before eventually crashing his truck near La Cueva Road. He then got out and ran into the woods.

Next, a woman called State Police, saying Carrasco had broken into her home. She reportedly found him in her garage, attempting to hot-wire a dirt bike. Carrasco then fled again.

Officers later received a report that Carrasco had stolen a vehicle from the Glorieta Campground. Authorities believe he may be trying to get back to Colorado.

Officers found Carrasco driving the stolen vehicle north on I-25. During the pursuit, Carrasco drove in the wrong lane and collided head-on with a Ryder moving truck near mile marker 319.

Again, Carrasco ran into the woods.

Officers have issued an Arrest Warrant for Aurelio Carrasco charging him with:

Aggravated Fleeing a Police Officer

Aggravated Assault with a Vehicle (3 counts)

Leaving the Scene of a Crash (3 counts)

Failure to Render Aid (3 counts)

Indecent Exposure

NMSP Search for Armed Suspect in San Miguel County

Carrasco is 6’4” 206 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If seen call 911. https://t.co/5kCo7n4Vmp pic.twitter.com/NwWF2y7bMB — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) October 20, 2022