ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are searching for a suspect who they say is armed with a machete near UNM.

Officers are searching the area of Lead and Mesa, just five blocks south of Central and University. If you live in the area, you’re asked to stay inside and lock your doors and call 911 if you have a medical emergency.

