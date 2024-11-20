Police seek 3 accused of threatening employees while shoplifting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are looking for three suspects accused of stealing from a PetSmart and threatening employees who approached them as they left.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, this happened Oct. 22 at around 8:16 p.m. Police allege that two men and a woman walked into the store and stole items “in unison.” While walking out, police accuse one of the men of pulling out a knife and threatening employees who approached them.

The three people drove off in a white, older-model Chevrolet pickup, according to APD.

If you have any information, reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously at (505) 843-STOP (7867). You can also submit a tip online or you can text “ABQCS” to 738477.