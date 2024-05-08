Police seek person of interest in quadruple shooting

Police are looking for a person of interest in a shooting that left two people dead and two people wounded in Gallup.

It happened around 1:16 a.m. Sunday near Trade Mart Square on Second Street. Police responded to a report of shots fire and learned about multiple victims, including one person they found laying on the ground. They learned three other people were taken to the hospital.

Two men died from their wounds. One man and a person under 18 years old were taken to the hospital and released.

Gallup police are looking for Tyrell Bitsilly. Bitsilly is reportedly from Vanderwagen. Police are also looking for witnesses to come forward. If you know anything, reach out to the Gallup Police Department at (505)863-9365, Detective Tasheena Wilson at (505)726-5468 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-722-6161.