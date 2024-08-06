Police seek suspect accused of killing man in Best Buy parking lot

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe police are looking for a suspect who they say shot and killed someone in the Best Buy parking lot Tuesday morning.

Officers responded around 10:25 a.m. to a report of a shooting. They arrived and found a man shot in the parking lot. He later died from his wounds.

Police say the suspect stole his blue 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with New Mexico license plate CRM142 and drove off before officers arrived. They say the suspect is a man with a goatee, tattoos on his arms, black jeans, a baseball cap and a bright blue shirt with a button-up shirt underneath.

Officers are actively searching for this suspect. They describe him as armed and dangerous.

If you see him, call 911 immediately.