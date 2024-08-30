Police seek suspect in attempted carjackings, home break-in after crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police need your help identifying a person accused of an alleged crime spree after crashing a vehicle near the downtown area.

According to APD Crime Stoppers, the woman in the vehicle ran away from the crash scene near Mountain and Sixth. She then allegedly tried to carjack two vehicles before forcing her way into a nearby home.

When she got into the home, she allegedly pulled out a knife and forced the homeowners to give her the keys to their vehicle.

Police say they last saw the woman in a stolen silver-colored Kia Soul, with New Mexico license plate PZA006.

If you can identify her, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or clicking here.