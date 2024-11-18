Police seek suspects accused of stealing $20k worth of merchandise, cash from dispensary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are looking for two suspects accused of breaking into a dispensary and stealing over $20,000 worth of merchandise plus cash from a safe.

According to Crime Stoppers, “on or about” Nov. 10, at least two people broke into the BOGO Dispensary, at 2828 Carlisle Blvd. N.E., just south of Candelaria Road.

Video cameras captured the two people inside the building as they allegedly burglarized it.

The Albuquerque Police Department’s Burglary Unit is investigating the case. The unit is seeking any information from the public regarding their identities.

If you have any information that can help detectives identify these two people, reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously at (505) 843-STOP (7867). You can also submit a tip online or you can text “ABQCS” to 738477.

Courtesy of Crime Stoppers