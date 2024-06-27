Police set to drop charges against 2 journalists arrested at UNM protest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — UNM Police are dropping charges against two journalists arrested while covering a pro-Palestinian protest on campus – but there’s a catch.

Campus police charged longtime freelance journalist Bryant Furlow with trespassing. Furlow said he clearly identified himself as a journalist covering the protest at the duck pond. Footage of his arrest also shows he had his reporter’s notebook in his back pocket as police handcuffed him.

Officers also arrested his wife, photographer Tara Armijo-Prewitt. Both she and Furlow have contributed to a number of New Mexico news outlets.

We learned Wednesday that police will drop the charges as long as they don’t break any laws in the next 30 days.

Eight protesters arrested at the Student Union Building are also getting that same deal. Five arrestees are going to trial.

UNM did not comment on the decision to dismiss the charges.

