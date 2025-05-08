Police: Shots fired while assisting U.S. Marshals in Farmington

San Juan County Sheriff's Office deputies opened fired Wednesday night while helping U.S. Marshals on a warrant.

The shooting happened near Silver and Hubbard in Farmington. Deputies say there is no threat to the public, and no deputies were hurt.

The sheriff’s office told KOB 4 Wednesday night police will be on the scene for a while and asked folks to please avoid the area until further notice.