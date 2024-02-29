Police: Student stabbed at Hobbs High School

HOBBS, N.M. — Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Thursday at Hobbs High School.

According to the Hobbs Police Department, a student was stabbed several times by a male juvenile, who was detained shortly after police responded to the scene.

The victim was flown to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas for medical care. They are listed in critical condition.

Police say they will have a large presence on campus Friday as a precautionary measure.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.