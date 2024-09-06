Police: Suspect arrested for 2021 murder in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police arrested a 45-year-old woman accused of shooting and killing someone during an alleged dispute in 2021.

Detectives and SWAT officers arrested 45-year-old Sayra Roubideaux this week near Zuni and Texas. Just blocks away, near Central and Vermont, is where she allegedly shot and killed Callie Garcia on the night of April 22, 2021.

Detectives say they identified Roubideaux as the suspect after talking to people who reportedly witnessed the shooting. Police formally charged Roubideaux with it in May.

Roubideaux is now in the Metro Detention Center. She faces an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.