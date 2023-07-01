Police: Woman shot to death in Sonic’s parking lot

BELEN, N.M. — Belen police are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot in a Sonic’s parking lot Friday evening.

Police say officers responded to a shots fired call at the Sonic’s parking lot near 713 N. Main Street around 7:09 p.m..

Upon arrival, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest. They provided life-saving measures, but she succumbed to her injuries on the scene.

According to Belen police, the woman was shot after a verbal argument. They say suspects fled the area in a vehicle after the shooting, but later returned to the scene and surrendered to police.

Officials say several persons of interest are under arrest.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Joe Rodriguez at (505)-865-9130.

