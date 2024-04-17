Police: Woman stabbed to death in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Rio Rancho police are investigating a stabbing that left one woman dead Tuesday night.

Around 10:28 p.m. Tuesday, dispatch sent Rio Rancho police officers to an area near the 1700 block of Riverside Dr. NE about a woman with multiple stab wounds.

When police and paramedics arrived, they found the woman and gave her medical attention. However, she died from her wounds.

Authorities aren’t releasing her name. The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information, email Detective Aaron Lopez at alopez@rrnm.gov or leave a message at 505-891-5857.