Political rivals unite following sign vandalism in Albuquerque

Thousands of New Mexicans drive past campaign signs every single day, but it only takes one to send a nasty message.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Thousands of New Mexicans drive past campaign signs every single day, but it only takes one to send a nasty message.

“I don’t know if it’s the message that upsets somebody. I don’t know if it’s me personally. I don’t know if it’s just the climate, but yes, they’re shredding the signs with a knife. It’s kind of a violent type of thing,” said Kurstin Johnson, a candidate for state Senate District 18.

Johnson is running for the open District 18 state Senate seat. It’s the Republican’s second time running for state office, but the first time she’s faced this kind of political pushback.

“I believe that everybody has a right to have a belief, and that there’s room for tolerance and that people can make that decision when they vote,” said Johnson.

It’s a belief she shares with her democratic challenger, state Rep. Natalie Figueroa.

“We absolutely have differences of opinion and different strategies about how to get where we want to go, but it doesn’t have to be personal. It doesn’t have to be nasty,” said Figueroa.

When she heard about this, she decided to lead by example.

“I texted my opponent and asked her, ‘Do you want to set up signs together?’” Figueroa said.

“I love that idea, and so we did,” said Johnson.

“Sunday afternoon, we met, we replaced one of hers that had been cut down, we put up one of mine together,” Figueroa said.

“And we shook hands, and we agree that it’s time for change in the political discourse,” Johnson said.

“The battle is between policy. The battle is between ideas,” said Figueroa. “It’s not about attacking individual people, and it doesn’t need to be.”

Even with their good intentions, the battle for political decency is far from over.

“While we were doing that, somebody drives by and throws a full beer can at us. And the irony of it was just unbelievable to me,” said Johnson.

Both candidates believe staying friendly on the campaign trial is the only way to truly put issues like crime, education and healthcare front and center.

“I would not vote the way she does. I would not handle things the way she does. But it’s not personal,” Johnson said.

“We do not have the same viewpoints about many things. What we do share is respect for the process and for our democracy,” said Figueroa.

KOB 4 visited the new campaign signs earlier Tuesday right off Wyoming, and both of them are still standing.