Polynesian dance studio to perform at Isotopes Park in honor of AAPI Month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and a local dance studio is giving New Mexico a taste of the tropics.

Ka Lā Kapu Polynesian Dance Studio is bringing the centuries-old tradition of hula to the high desert.

Kellie Villicano realized there was an appetite for Polynesian culture a few years ago.

“It seems like after COVID, there was a lot of people interested in learning and being part of the community because the community is also a big deal in Polynesian culture,” Villicano said.

The dance studio started small 12 years ago.

“It started in my garage. So it was just a small little group of women that wanted to get together to dance. And then now we have about 70 or so students,” Villicano said.

Every movement tells a story about living on the islands.

It’s a story that Villicano strives to share with people in New Mexico who either have ties to the islands or just appreciate the culture.

“We wanted to contribute the best way we could, and that’s through hula and our community,” she said.

Ka Lā Kapu’s halau – or class – grows each year. Beyond dancing, Villicano also teaches students the Hawaiian language and culture and even hosts annual luaus.

“We’d like for our students to be able to research and understand what those stories mean,” she said.

From the dance floor to the field, the crew at Ka Lā Kapu are practicing to perform for a big audience this Friday.

“We’ve been working with the Isotopes for about three years now on doing their AAPI month. So this year, our kids are going to be able to perform on the field for a few minutes at a time,” Villicano said.