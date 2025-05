Popejoy Hall brings live entertainment to thousands of New Mexicans every year. Subscriptions for the upcoming season just went on sale this week.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Popejoy Hall brings live entertainment to thousands of New Mexicans every year.

Subscriptions for the upcoming season just went on sale this week. So, Popejoy Hall’s director, Fabianna Tabeling, joined KOB 4 to give us a preview.

Watch the video above for more.