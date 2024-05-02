Portion of Main Street in Farmington to be repaved Monday

Main Street in Farmington is getting a makeover. The state Department of Transportation put aside the money to repave about a mile and a half of the street, but it's going to take some time.

“It’s a heavily traveled road,” said Jim Murray, the Public Information Officer of District 5 with NMDOT.

Pretty soon, that heavily traveled road will be repaved. The $2 million project will start on Monday, and not a moment too soon, according to Murray.

“The road has deteriorated, as anybody traveling on it can tell you,” said Murry.

NMDOT applied for the money during last year’s legislative session, and now it’s time to get to work.

“There are many pothole patches and bumps and whatnot,” said Murry.

Construction for the project will be from English Road to E. 20th St. It is set to last about six weeks. Two of the three lanes will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week.

“At the end of the project it will be a brand-new road, nice and smooth, with brand-new striping,” said Murry.

He wants to remind drivers to be patient and plan ahead.

“Obey the speed limit, go slow and keep an eye out for workers,” said Murry.