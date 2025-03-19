Possible measles exposure in Guadalupe and Valencia counties

New Mexico health leaders are warning of potential measles exposure in Valencia and Guadalupe counties.

This happened several days ago between March 8 and 10.

Here is where people might have been exposed during that timeframe:

TA Travel Center in Santa Rosa

Days Inn in Los Lunas

Sopa’s Restaurant in Bosque Farms

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Monday, March 10 in Peralta

State health leaders say this stems from a Texas traveler who had measles and came to visit our state.

If you’revaccinated, you should have nothing to worry about. But if you or a child were in these locations and are unvaccinated, you need to be on the lookout for symptoms.

New Mexico health leaders reported an uptick in measles cases Tuesday. We’re now up to 38 cases, with 36 of them in Lea County.