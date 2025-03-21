Postal workers protest over potential layoffs and downsizing

Postal workers from across the state, and New Mexicans who rely on the Postal Service, are rallying in front of the post office on Broadway and Mountain in Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Postal workers from across the state, and New Mexicans who rely on the Postal Service, rallied in front of the post office on Broadway and Mountain in Albuquerque.

“The post office is everybody’s office,” said Henry Nunez, a postal worker.

The protest comes during a time of uncertainty for the Postal Service. In a letter to Congress last week, the postmaster general laid out plans to cut 10,000 jobs and billions of dollars from the USPS budget in response to President Trump’s and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE.

“It would destroy the postal service as we know it,” said Ken Fajardo, an American Postal Workers Union Albuquerque President

Fajardo says they provide an essential public service.

“Giving it out to billionaires to make a profit, as opposed to providing a service for the people,” said Fajardo.

Others who joined the protest Thursday says this shows how out of touch the administration is with the American people.

“The people who are in control of the purse strings right now just don’t care,” said Alexandria Piland, a protester.

“The administration wants to privatize the Postal Service. They want to break it up,” said Nunez.

Deb Haaland, who is running for the Democratic nomination for governor, says the proposed changes would directly impact New Mexicans, especially those who live in rural areas.

“New Mexico relies on the Postal Service for medications, for Social Security checks. Not everyone does things electronically. We need to stand up for our workers and stand up for New Mexicans,” said Haaland.

For those protesting, they hope this national day of action doesn’t go unnoticed.

“There are a lot of people who believe in what we are trying to do and support their Postal Service,” said Nunez.

Those in charge of the rally are encouraging everyone in support of the Postal Service to contact their elected officials.