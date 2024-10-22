Postcards sent to unregistered voters in New Mexico stirs controversy

The deadline to register to vote my mail or online may be past, but the controversy over encouraging people to register is heating up.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The deadline to register to vote my mail or online may be past, but the controversy over encouraging people to register is heating up.

A mailer, targeting unregistered voters in New Mexico, has some state Republicans concerned.

A post card was sent out by our Secretary of State’s office to more than 100,000 people. It says when the deadline to register to vote, and when Election Day is.

The back of it has more info, including telling people they need to be 18 years old, a New Mexico resident and a U.S. citizen to be able to vote.

But some state Republicans claim this is a ploy targeting non-citizens to vote illegally.

“My biggest issue is that we had a state agency that submitted names to ERIC, an election registry information center, that they knew were not citizens and were not eligible to vote,” said state Rep. James Townsend.

Reps with the Secretary of State’s Office say that is not true and “all registration applicants are processed and reviewed by county clerks.” They also say these mailers are not new, and they’ve been doing this since 2016.

Now, both sides are fighting over whether or not the list of addresses the mailers went out to should be made public.

Folks can still do same day registration when you go in to vote. Early voting locations expanded this past weekend across New Mexico.

Keep in mind, Tuesday is the last day to request an absentee ballot. Early voting ends Nov. 2.