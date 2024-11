President Biden approves disaster declaration after deadly Chaves County flooding

President Joe Biden has approved New Mexico's disaster declaration for Chaves County.

This means there will be federal assistance to help with recovery efforts after October’s deadly flooding.

The assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs and low income loans to cover uninsured property losses.

