Presidential debate watch parties held in Albuquerque

It was a big night for America, but it's arguably a bigger night for Democrats.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Tuesday night was Vice President Kamala Harris’ first time debating as the presidential nominee, and facing off against former President Donald Trump.

Several dozen of her supporters in Albuquerque got together in Nob Hill to watch the debate happen in real time. Based on the loud cheers KOB 4 heard throughout the debate, it seems they were extremely happy with her performance.

“I needed exactly what we’re doing, what I’m hearing right now. Where she’s coming out, and she’s saying from her heart, her mind, this is what we need to do. This is what I’m going to do,” said Heidi Wilhelm, a Democrat supporter.

“It really has so far made me feel like she believes in us as people, as humans, as Americans, and wants to lift us up,” said Rayellen Smith, a Democrat supporter.

We also heard from Republican supporters and lawmakers who got together before the debate to celebrate the launch of the New Mexico chapter of the Log Cabin Republicans. They had plenty to say about Harris as well.

“Just a month ago, she was talking about how great the economy was under Biden, and now she’s acting like she wasn’t even in office with Biden. I think it’s going to be interesting tonight to see which version we get,” said Sen. Craig Brandt.

“I would hope that we would get to see something on policy, that I hope that Trump will challenge her on her policies,” said Tom Seamon, a Republican supporter.

Neither candidate is trying to win over their own supporters, Tuesday night’s debate was largely about courting the undecided voters.

We were also at watch parties where you’re more likely to find them, along with a political bingo night.

“Politics is usually a pretty heavy subject, and so I thought bingo made it a little bit more of a light-hearted affair,” said Theo, who attended the watch party.

Some of the attendees we talked to were encouraged to hear topics close to New Mexico, including border security, abortion, and even the oil and gas industry.

There’s still 56 days until the November election, and we’ll surely be hearing a lot more from both candidates.