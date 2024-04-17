Prisoner transport guard sentenced to 30 years for raping inmates

Marquet Johnson admitted to raping three women in his custody – one while passing through Bernalillo County.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A man who was supposed to keep women safe will be in a federal prison for the next 30 years.

Marquet Johnson admitted to raping three women in his custody – one while passing through Bernalillo County. But the federal investigation identified a dozen other alleged victims.

The judge told Johnson he violated the public trust with people who could not protect themselves. He said there’s nothing worse, before handing down the maximum sentence.

Johnson was a prison transport guard working for Inmate Services Corporation. In 2019, he was using vans to pick up and drop off inmates across the country.

But First Assistant U.S. Attorney for New Mexico Holland Kastrin says he was doing more than that.

“Johnson was calculated. He proactively sought out and created opportunities to be alone with these women he transported,” Kastrin said.

In December, Johnson admitted to raping three inmates in his custody. But investigators know of a dozen others.

One woman said he threatened her with a gun. She was assaulted in 2019 near the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque after he dropped off other inmates.

Laura Schauer Ives represents her. KOB 4 talked to her in December.

“It’s just not a punishment or reasonable for a human to be raped because they are accused of a crime,” said Schauer Ives.

On Tuesday, Johnson was back in federal court, where he sentenced to 30 years in prison.

“While this sentence cannot undo the emotional and physical trauma that Mr. Johnson caused T.P. and these other victims, it will ensure that Johnson spends decades in prison,” said Kastrin.

But there are more questions about other victims. Whether Inmate Services Corporation did enough to protect inmates, and who will hold those private companies accountable? The U.S. Attorney’s Office wouldn’t speak to that.

“We as well as the DOJ are exploring our options within our authorities to address and prevent the exploitation of vulnerable victims like these,” Kastrin said.

“We encourage survivors to find the courage to come forward and report these crimes to the FBI,” FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ruben Marchand Morales said.