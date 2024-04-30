Pro-Palestine protesters take over UNM Student Union Building

Pro-Palestine protesters have taken over the UNM Student Union Building.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Pro-Palestine protesters have taken over the UNM Student Union Building Monday night.

These students, like others on campuses across the country, are demanding universities divest from Israel because of the war in Gaza.

The camp inside the UNM SUB is peaceful now, but Instagram video showed some tension earlier when a student confronted protest leaders, saying the SUB was a place to study.

Other video showed protesters confronting university president Garnett Stokes on campus, asking her to commit to divestment.

Leaders with New Mexico State Police say they were asked to assist campus police with protesters.