Pro-Palestinian protesters return to UNM campus

School might be out for summer, but protesters are back on UNM's campus after police cleared them out a few weeks ago.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – School might be out for summer, but protesters are back on UNM’s campus after police cleared them out a few weeks ago.

Students told KOB 4 they aren’t leaving till their voices are heard.

“We are here today at the old encampment site. Both symbolically and also to show UNM that this movement did not end when they evicted the encampment,” said an organizer at UNM.

As Israel continues to invade Rafah, students and community members back here at UNM continue to protest.

“There was a brutal invasion of Rafah which was a western deemed safe space for Palestinian refugees in which we have seen videos of babies that are beheaded being held out by their fathers,” said the organizer.

“They displaced 1.9 million Gazans, told them to move south, told them they would be safe, and continued to bomb them,” said Tanya Hyde, a member of the Jewish Voice for Peace. “For me as a Jew, it is so important to say that Israel does not speak for me and does not act for me. Jewish safety is not enough of an excuse for the genocide that is going on in Gaza.”

For organizers, the connection to what’s happening in Gaza and UNM’s investments are clear. They say some of the largest investments from the university are with Blackrock and Vanguard.

“I don’t know at what point is enough for the University to decide that it is time for divestment. It is time to pull away from the war machine,”

especially here in NM where we hold some of the largest military bases and weapons manufacturing industries,” said an organizer.

Incoming Lobos also heard their message. After a silent march to the SUB area, they held banners and chanted during new student orientation.

Organizers told us the university agreeing to disclose their investments is a step, but ultimately they will not stop until the university divests.