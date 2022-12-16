Program provides free meals for ABQ students during winter break

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Winter break is coming up for students in Albuquerque and, while that means time off from school, it can also increase some students’ risk of being food insecure.

That’s why the City of Albuquerque’s Supper Meals program will be serving free, hot and nutritious meals to at-risk children, under age 18, at 28 different sites during winter break.

All City of Albuquerque community center program participants are automatically registered to receive a meal. If your child isn’t registered in a community center program and would like to receive meals during the break, reach out to the site ahead of time to order a meal.

The program is funded by the USDA and carried out by Family & Community Services and Bernalillo County.

The full list of meals sites is as follows: