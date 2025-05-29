Progress at former problematic dog grooming shop

A lot can change in two years. Dr. Finnie Coleman used the "before" at an Albuquerque dog grooming and boarding facility as motivation for his "after."

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A lot can change in two years. Dr. Finnie Coleman used the “before” at an Albuquerque dog grooming and boarding facility as motivation for his “after.”

“The future for this location, the future for what we’re doing is very bright, and it’s good, it’s good work,” said Dr. Finnie Coleman, director of New Mexico Veterans for Pets.

KOB 4 helped uncover dog abuse and neglect at this facility in 2023. The woman who was operating it pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges and got five years probation.

Coleman bought the place less than a year after she moved out.

“To turn the story of this place 180 degrees around. We want it to be an attractive spot in the community, but we also want people to know that the work that went on here before is in the past,” said Coleman.

He’s on his way to achieving that goal. They’re bathing and grooming about two dozen dogs from Albuquerque shelters every week.

“We are actively trying to save the lives of animals in our shelter, but also impact the lives of people in our community,” Coleman said.

He has also leaned into the needs of his neighbors in the International District. Coleman started joining Albuquerque Community Safety on trips to homeless encampments.

“Oftentimes people won’t talk to them, but will accept help for their animal. And so we’ll bring food, and that’ll allow them to have an entree into a conversation,” said Coleman.

That lead to a relationship with Roadrunner Food Bank, and a spot at weekly food distribution at the International District Library.

He’s handing out about 1,000 pounds of donated pet food every week.

“Going into the unhoused community was not part of the plan. Working with Albuquerque Community Safety, not part of the plan. Those things have evolved over time,” said Coleman.

So have his organization’s needs.

“We have significant need. Every penny counts. But more than money, we need people, people who are willing to volunteer their time, volunteer their expertise,” Coleman said.

He’s still working to replace kennels and welcome shelter dogs that need a temporary spot.

Coleman also plans to establish a food pantry in his parking lot by the end of the summer.

New Mexico Veterans for Pets is getting some funding from the county and state, but needs operating dollars and volunteers. For more information on how to donate, click here. To volunteer, check out the One Albuquerque volunteer page.

